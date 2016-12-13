CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Dave Hollister Says ‘Let Him Cheat In Peace’, Talks New Album ‘Manuscript’

0 reads
Leave a comment

davehollistercourtesey

 

R&B and Gospel crooner Dave Hollister has returned to music with a new album that he hopes will be a blueprint for relationships. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what this body of work means and why he refuses to wear a label in the music industry.

What does Manuscript mean?

“I was trying to go back to my roots and make an album this time that was unisex. I’m a messenger. I don’t let people put me in a box. I’m not a Gepel singer, I’m not a R& B singer, I’m a messenger.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

The Sexiest Male Crooners

43 photos Launch gallery

The Sexiest Male Crooners

Continue reading The Sexiest Male Crooners

The Sexiest Male Crooners

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Dave Hollister Says ‘Let Him Cheat In Peace’, Talks New Album ‘Manuscript’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Dave Hollister

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 15 hours ago
02.01.19
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 16 hours ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 4 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 5 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 5 days ago
01.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close