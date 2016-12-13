R&B and Gospel crooner Dave Hollister has returned to music with a new album that he hopes will be a blueprint for relationships. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what this body of work means and why he refuses to wear a label in the music industry.
What does Manuscript mean?
“I was trying to go back to my roots and make an album this time that was unisex. I’m a messenger. I don’t let people put me in a box. I’m not a Gepel singer, I’m not a R& B singer, I’m a messenger.”
Click the link above to hear the entire interview.
The Sexiest Male Crooners
The Sexiest Male Crooners
1. Avant1 of 43
2. Michael Jackson2 of 43
3. Lyfe Jennings3 of 43
4. Lionel Richie4 of 43
5. Ruben Studdard5 of 43
6. Brian McKnight6 of 43
7. Ryan Leslie7 of 43
8. Bruno Mars8 of 43
9. Luther Vandross9 of 43
10. Babyface10 of 43
11. Miguel11 of 43
12. Anthony Hamilton12 of 43
13. Jahiem13 of 43
14. Joe14 of 43
15. Charlie Wilson15 of 43
16. Justin Timberlake16 of 43
17. Mario17 of 43
18. Pharrell18 of 43
19. The Dream19 of 43
20. Ginuwine20 of 43
21. Bring Your Family To Play With Ours21 of 43
22. Omarion22 of 43
23. Musiq Soulchild23 of 43
24. Raheem Devaughn24 of 43
25. Teddy Pendergrass25 of 43
26. Robin Thicke26 of 43
27. Marvin Gaye27 of 43
28. Jamie Foxx28 of 43
29. D'Angelo29 of 43
30. Chris Brown30 of 43
31. Frank Ocean31 of 43
32. Drake32 of 43
33. Tyrese (Photo: AP)33 of 43
34. Trey Songz (Photo: AP)34 of 43
35. Lloyd (Photo: AP)35 of 43
36. John Legend (Photo: AP)36 of 43
37. Usher (Photo: AP)37 of 43
38. Lenny Kravitz (Photo: Hello Beautiful)38 of 43
39. Ne-yo39 of 43
40. Tank40 of 43
41. Maxwell (Photo: Eric Johnson)41 of 43
42. R. Kelly (Photo: AP)42 of 43
43. Bring Your Family To Play With Ours!43 of 43
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: Courtesy)
Dave Hollister Says ‘Let Him Cheat In Peace’, Talks New Album ‘Manuscript’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com