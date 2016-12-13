Dave Hollister Says ‘Let Him Cheat In Peace’, Talks New Album ‘Manuscript’

R&B and Gospel crooner Dave Hollister has returned to music with a new album that he hopes will be a blueprint for relationships. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what this body of work means and why he refuses to wear a label in the music industry.

What does Manuscript mean?

“I was trying to go back to my roots and make an album this time that was unisex. I’m a messenger. I don’t let people put me in a box. I’m not a Gepel singer, I’m not a R& B singer, I’m a messenger.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

The Sexiest Male Crooners 43 photos Launch gallery The Sexiest Male Crooners 1. Avant 1 of 43 2. Michael Jackson 2 of 43 3. Lyfe Jennings 3 of 43 4. Lionel Richie 4 of 43 5. Ruben Studdard 5 of 43 6. Brian McKnight 6 of 43 7. Ryan Leslie 7 of 43 8. Bruno Mars 8 of 43 9. Luther Vandross 9 of 43 10. Babyface 10 of 43 11. Miguel 11 of 43 12. Anthony Hamilton 12 of 43 13. Jahiem 13 of 43 14. Joe 14 of 43 15. Charlie Wilson 15 of 43 16. Justin Timberlake 16 of 43 17. Mario 17 of 43 18. Pharrell 18 of 43 19. The Dream 19 of 43 20. Ginuwine 20 of 43 21. Bring Your Family To Play With Ours 21 of 43 22. Omarion 22 of 43 23. Musiq Soulchild 23 of 43 24. Raheem Devaughn 24 of 43 25. Teddy Pendergrass 25 of 43 26. Robin Thicke 26 of 43 27. Marvin Gaye 27 of 43 28. Jamie Foxx 28 of 43 29. D'Angelo 29 of 43 30. Chris Brown 30 of 43 31. Frank Ocean 31 of 43 32. Drake 32 of 43 33. Tyrese (Photo: AP) 33 of 43 34. Trey Songz (Photo: AP) 34 of 43 35. Lloyd (Photo: AP) 35 of 43 36. John Legend (Photo: AP) 36 of 43 37. Usher (Photo: AP) 37 of 43 38. Lenny Kravitz (Photo: Hello Beautiful) 38 of 43 39. Ne-yo 39 of 43 40. Tank 40 of 43 41. Maxwell (Photo: Eric Johnson) 41 of 43 42. R. Kelly (Photo: AP) 42 of 43 43. Bring Your Family To Play With Ours! 43 of 43 Skip ad Continue reading The Sexiest Male Crooners The Sexiest Male Crooners

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Dave Hollister Says ‘Let Him Cheat In Peace’, Talks New Album ‘Manuscript’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com