The Light has again been selected for the first round, to receive the Stellar Awards for Medium Market Station of the Year.

We need your VOTE to make it to the next round.

You can help us win a Stellar Award by clicking HERE and voting for the Light to win.

The deadline for first round voting is Nov. 18th.

Thank you in advance from your station for inspiration…The Light 103.9!

Vote For The Light To Win A Stellar Award was originally published on thelightnc.com

