Georgia Cop Fired On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In His Custody

The officer reportedly pulled his patrol car over near an empty building and sexually assaulted a young woman he was transporting to jail.

James Larry Robinson, a former Georgia police officer accused of raping a young woman he was transporting to jail, was terminated due to the ongoing investigation, the Riverdale Police Department announced.

On Wednesday, Robinson, 36, was formally charged with rape and sexual assault against a person in custody. According to CNN, his bond was denied by the Clayton County Court clerk’s office.

The woman claims Robinson was supposed to drive her from the Riverdale Police Department to the Clayton County Jail, but pulled over near an empty building located next to a tire shop and sexually assaulted her. After she was released, she visited the shop, clearly upset, to inquire about the security footage.

Riverdale Police opened an inquiry with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Robinson turned himself in on Tuesday, the same day he was fired.

SOURCE: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Georgia Cop Fired On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In His Custody was originally published on newsone.com

