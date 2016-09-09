Georgia Cop Fired On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In His Custody

James Larry Robinson, a former Georgia police officer accused of raping a young woman he was transporting to jail, was terminated due to the ongoing investigation, the Riverdale Police Department announced.

On Wednesday, Robinson, 36, was formally charged with rape and sexual assault against a person in custody. According to CNN, his bond was denied by the Clayton County Court clerk’s office.

The woman claims Robinson was supposed to drive her from the Riverdale Police Department to the Clayton County Jail, but pulled over near an empty building located next to a tire shop and sexually assaulted her. After she was released, she visited the shop, clearly upset, to inquire about the security footage.

Riverdale Police opened an inquiry with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Robinson turned himself in on Tuesday, the same day he was fired.

SOURCE: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, CNN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Man Arrested In Connection With J’Ouvert Slaying In Brooklyn

Stanford Rapist Released After Serving Half Of 6-Month Sentence

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 26 photos Launch gallery 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 1. Kathryn Johnston, 92 Source:Getty 1 of 26 2. Tarika Wilson, 26 Source:Getty 2 of 26 3. Shereese Francis, 30 Source:Getty 3 of 26 4. Shantel Davis, 23 Source:Getty 4 of 26 5. Alesia Thomas, 35 Source:Getty 5 of 26 6. Malissa Williams, 30 Source:Getty 6 of 26 7. Darnesha Harris, 17 Source:Getty 7 of 26 8. Shelly Frey, 27 Source:Getty 8 of 26 9. Miriam Carey, 34 Source:Getty 9 of 26 10. Yvette Smith, 47 Source:Getty 10 of 26 11. Michelle Cusseaux, 50 Source:Getty 11 of 26 12. Aura Rosser, 40 Source:Getty 12 of 26 13. Tanisha Anderson, 37 Source:Getty 13 of 26 14. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66 Source:Getty 14 of 26 15. Natasha McKenna, 37 Source:Getty 15 of 26 16. Janisha Fonville, 20 Source:Getty 16 of 26 17. Meagan Hockaday, 26 Source:Getty 17 of 26 18. Alexia Christian, 25 Source:Getty 18 of 26 19. Sandra Bland, 28 Source:Getty 19 of 26 20. Gynnya McMillen, 16 Source:Getty 20 of 26 21. Symone Marshall, 22 Source:Getty 21 of 26 22. Korryn Gaines, 23 Source:Getty 22 of 26 23. Deborah Danner, 66 Source:Getty 23 of 26 24. Alteria Woods, 21 Source:Getty 24 of 26 25. Charleena Lyles, 30 Source:Getty 25 of 26 26. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22 Source:Getty 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Georgia Cop Fired On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Woman In His Custody was originally published on newsone.com