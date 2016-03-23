Roland Martin talks to the author of The Defender, Ethan Michaeli, about the legacy of the Chicago newspaper and it’s role in American and African-American history.

“I spent five years at the paper. I learned a lot about Chicago’s role played in the United States. I felt like I needed to tell that story to the world somehow. The Defender was a powerhouse against lynching and a catalyst for the Great Migration. It was the focus point of electoral America.”



Ethan Michaeli Discusses The Importance Of ‘The Defender’, Chicago’s Historic Newspaper was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

