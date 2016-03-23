CLOSE
Ethan Michaeli Discusses The Importance Of ‘The Defender’, Chicago’s Historic Newspaper

Roland Martin talks to the author of The Defender, Ethan Michaeli, about the legacy of the  Chicago newspaper and it’s role in American and African-American history.

“I spent five years at the paper. I learned a lot about Chicago’s role played in the United States. I felt like I needed to tell that story to the world somehow. The Defender was a powerhouse against lynching and a catalyst for the Great Migration. It was the focus point of electoral America.”

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

