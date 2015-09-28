CLOSE
Ex-Con Shoots Self In Groin, Tells Cops A Black Man Did It

Most ex-cons know they are not supposed to be in possession of a firearm. That’s why a White South Dakota man dreamed up what he thought was the perfect alibi after he accidentally shot himself — he blamed it on a Black man, according to the Argus Leader.

Donald Anthony Watson arrived at the Avera McKennan emergency room in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 for a gunshot wound to his penis, writes the news outlet.

When questioned by police about the wound, the report says the convicted felon blamed “a Black guy [who] tried to rob” him as he was emptying the trash at his apartment.

From the Argus Leader:

Officers went to Watson’s apartment in the 1500 block of East Nye Street to look for evidence and witnesses to corroborate Watson’s story. No evidence of a shooting was found near the dumpster. A witness told officers he heard screams of pain coming from Watson’s apartment about 1 a.m. that morning.

A search warrant was served on Watson’s house because of the conflicting stories. Officers found what appeared to be bullet fragments on Watson’s bed, court records show. An empty gun case was found. Officers weren’t able to locate the firearm.

While recovering from surgery for the gunshot wound, Watson confessed to police that he made up the story, telling officers, “he was examining the gun, placed it in his pocket and the gun discharged, striking him in the penis,” the report says.

He declined to tell officers where he obtained the gun.

Fortunately, no Black men were harmed as a result of Watson’s lie, but if history serves us right, this could have ended terribly. We’re glad it didn’t.

Watson was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a drug offender, false report of a crime to law enforcement, and false report of information to law enforcement.

