PLAY AUDIO

9/10/15- Tom and Sybil are back from vacation and they’re recapping some of their favorite moments from the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion. Click the link above to hear the TJMS crew dish on which artists represented for white and tight night and why Johnny Gill may not have much give to…give.

TOP OF THE MORNING: White Night & Tight Night, No Give For The Gill was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: