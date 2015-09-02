PLAY AUDIO

Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the surge of Donald Trump and Ben Carson in the 2016 presidential election.

“There is a thirst and hunger in this country to really get outside of the normal politics. What we must be careful though, is that we not deal with the theatrics and drama. Politics are about interest. It’s going to all play out. Just make sure you’re standing when the end plays out,” Sharpton said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Rev. Al Sharpton Talks The Surge of Donald Trump and Ben Carson was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: