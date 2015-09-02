CLOSE
TJMS
Home

Rev. Al Sharpton Talks The Surge of Donald Trump and Ben Carson

0 reads
Leave a comment
PLAY AUDIO

Rev. Al Sharpton talks about the surge of Donald Trump and Ben Carson in the 2016 presidential election.

“There is a thirst and hunger in this country to really get outside of the normal politics. What we must be careful though, is that we not deal with the theatrics and drama. Politics are about interest. It’s going to all play out. Just make sure you’re standing when the end plays out,” Sharpton said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Rev. Al Sharpton Talks The Surge of Donald Trump and Ben Carson was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

rev. al sharpton

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 12 hours ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close