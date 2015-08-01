Children who spend more than 30 minutes at a time could suffer from chronic neck and back pain as an adult. Furthermore, hunching over electronic devices at a young age could cause skeletal issues. Listen to the audio player to hear more on this story and others in the latest Jazzy Report.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to the “The D.L. Hughley Show” LIVE weekdays 3-7 p.m. EST!

RELATED: Are Vitamins Really Good For Your Health? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How Being Poor And Smart Affects Children’s Health [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 3 Unhealthy Habits That Can Cut Your Life Span [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

How iPads Can Affect Children’s Physical Health [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com