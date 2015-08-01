How iPads Can Affect Children’s Physical Health [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 08.01.15
Children who spend more than 30 minutes at a time could suffer from chronic neck and back pain as an adult. Furthermore, hunching over electronic devices at a young age could cause skeletal issues. Listen to the audio player to hear more on this story and others in the latest Jazzy Report.

How iPads Can Affect Children’s Physical Health [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

