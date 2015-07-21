Don Lemon: Has Donald Trump Finally Gone Too Far?

PLAY AUDIO

Here’s presidential contender, Senator Lindsey Graham on Donald Trump:

“He’s a jackass. Really? That he’s bringing his name down and he’s not helping the process and he shouldn’t be commander in chief. “

“What he said about John I think was offensive. He’s becoming a jackass at a time when we need to have a serious debate about the future of the party and the country.”

Graham’s comments are perhaps the bluntest criticism of Trump from any bold name Republicans, and a lot of Republicans have attacked him.

Graham, of course, was responding to Trump’s comments this weekend regarding Senator John McCain’s status as a war hero.

“He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured ok.”

However, those remarks and the criticism from the Republican establishment don’t appear, at least for now, to be hurting Donald Trump at all.

The latest ABC Washington Post poll, some of it taken after the McCain remarks, show Trump surging 24 percent to Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s 13 percent and Jeb Bush’s 12 percent.

Trump told Matt Lauer that the reason his comments going viral were his opponent’s fault.

“My opponents have brought it up. These are guys who have nothing going on, guys that have zero in the polls. By the way, you said that I said that I’m doing well. I’m not saying I’m doing well. The polls are saying I’m doing well Matt. When you introduced me you said that I said that I’m doing well. I’m not saying that the polls have me leading.”

Then finally, last night on Fox News, Trump came close to an apology, but not quite.

“Well, I’m going to say this, I have respect for Senator McCain. I used to like him a lot. I supported him. I raised a lot of money for his campaign against President Obama and certainly if there was a misunderstanding, I would totally take that back. But, hopefully, I said it correctly and certainly, shortly thereafter, I said it correctly. I would like him, however, to do something with the 15,000 people that were in Phoenix about illegal immigration. They are being decimated. These people are being decimated and I would love to see him do a much better job taking care of the veterans, Bill.”

And for Donald Trump, at least as far as I’m concerned, that’s as close as he gets to apologizing.

Don Lemon: Has Donald Trump Finally Gone Too Far? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: