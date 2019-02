One the same day Prince shared a new track,”HardRockLover”, he suddenly removed the rest of his catalog from streaming sites except TIDAL. His camp posted this message on Prince’s artist page:

Prince’s publisher has asked all streaming services to remove his catalog. We have cooperated with the request, and hope to bring his music back as soon as possible.

