Ciara & Russell Wilson Just Did The Most Heartwarming Act As A Couple

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Source: JB Lacroix / Contributor – Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty

Russell Wilson is definitely a keeper. Not only is the NFL star handsome, talented and wealthy, he takes time out of his busy schedule to give back to the community. According to reports, Russell visits the Seattle’s Children’s Hospital every Tuesday and this time he brought his boo Ciara with him.

Ciara and Russell spread love and cheer through the hospital hallways as they posed for adorable photos with patients.

Ciara may have upgraded Future, but Russell is definitely upgrading Ciara.

Ciara & Russell Wilson Flirt On Twitter & It’s Pretty Adorable

 

Ciara & Russell Wilson Just Did The Most Heartwarming Act As A Couple was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

