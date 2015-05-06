CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

PM BUZZ: Chris Brown Falls Off Stage; Is Mariah Carey’s Voice Back? Tyga Takes Kylie To College & More

5 reads
Leave a comment

Chris Brown Falls Off The Stage At His Birthday Bash

Ouch!

Chris Brown was still in Las Vegas celebrating his 26th birthday when he took a nasty spill off stage at his birthday party. The “Ayo” singer was definitely in the groove when he spun himself right off the stage. The crowd also sang happy birthday to him while a video of his daughter played in the background.

Hopefully, this year Chris will get his life together.

Don’t we say that every year?

UP NEXT: Mariah Carey Still Got It?

PM BUZZ: Chris Brown Falls Off Stage; Is Mariah Carey’s Voice Back? Tyga Takes Kylie To College & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

amber rose , Blac Chyna , Chris Brown , Jonathan Cheban , kim kardashian , mariah carey , Tyga

1 2 3 4Next page »

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 5 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 5 days ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close