4/30/15- Click the link to hear Huggy Lowdown dish on why an empty stadium might be the move during the NFL season and just how quick did the month of April go? Faster than a backhand slap from Baltimore’s Toya Graham he says. Listen above!

HUGGY LOWDOWN: Quicker Than Baltimore’s Toya Graham, Empty Stadiums For NFL Season? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

