Amber Rose Wants Wiz Khalifa Back: ‘I’m Sick Of Putting On A Front Like I’m Happy Without Him. I’m Not’

She wants that old thing back! Amber Rose loves social media, so it’s not really a surprise that she airs most, if not all of her dirty laundry there. The self-proclaimed “Bald-Headed Scallywag” just put up the above photo of herself with her estranged husband and baby’s father, Wiz Khalifa during happier times with a very long message that in so many words proved that she wants him back.

The last time this adorable couple made headlines together, it was because of their son, Sebastian’s second birthday party, to which Wiz complained on Twitter that he wasn’t invited. He waxed poetic over a series of tweets about never having cheated on Amber, how he never voiced his unhappiness because of fear that Amber would make him even more unhappy. Sounds like typical relationship drama–a lot of he said, she said.

In the caption of the photo that Amber posted, she says that she knows they “went wrong” and is extremely hopeful that they get back together. “He will forever be the love of my life,” she vulnerably admits. What a beautiful display of what love is. Love is a lot of things, but one thing it doesn’t allow is giving up. We may all fail at love time and time again, but the true testament is getting back up and trying again. Amber wants to continue growing and bonding with Wiz because that’s what maturity is.

It has to be tough living your life within the coveted spotlight. All of your decisions are ripped apart by overly cynical media, aiming for page views. And Amber made it known that she could care less about the media’s opinion of her relationship. “The media doesn’t make it easy but fuck them we gotta live for reality and not society. We forever have a bond because we made a beautiful baby from our Love. Through all the ups and downs of our relationship my heart still beats for him every single day,” she writes.

We’re all searching for our happiness and just because Amber Rose has made a career of finding the nearest spotlight, that doesn’t mean that her happiness is up for our dissection. “I’m sick of putting on a front like I’m happy without him. I’m not. He makes me happy. He’s the only one who can.” However misguided it is to think that one person (who isn’t yourself) is in charge of your happiness, Amber Rose is brave and in love. For her sake, we’re hoping Wiz sees this and feels the same. We want Amber to have her happily ever after.

The last thing she wrote was, “Regardless of how our lives Turn out in the long run he will always be the skinny tatted up stoner that has my heart ❤️.” Awww! Do you want Wiz and Amber back together? Sound off in the comments below.

