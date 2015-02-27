African-American literature is bountiful in its unique and varied genres ranging from slave narratives, to the artistry of the Harlem Renaissance era, down to its perspectives on race, politics and culture.

Thousands of books have crossed through the hands of readers that are significant in impact, here are only 10 of them below.

The Souls of Black Folk, 1903

We kick off the list with W.E.B. Du Bois’ The Souls of Black Folk which is an American literary classic and an iconic piece in African-American literature.

10 Books That Shifted Society was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »