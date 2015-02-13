Usually after someone passes away their Facebook page just sits there, but now there’s a way to manage it even after death. Listen to the audio player to find out the new function that keeps your Facebook alive when you’re not in the latest Jazzy Report!

Listen to the “The D.L. Hughley Show” LIVE weekdays 3-7 p.m. EST!

How To Manage Your Facebook When You Die [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com