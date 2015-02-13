CLOSE
How To Manage Your Facebook When You Die [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Usually after someone passes away their Facebook page just sits there, but now there’s a way to manage it even after death. Listen to the audio player to find out the new function that keeps your Facebook alive when you’re not in the latest Jazzy Report!

