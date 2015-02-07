Do We Believe It? Woman Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant; Baby Weighed 14 Pounds!

0 reads Leave a comment
A Tampa mother recently gave birth to a baby that she didn’t know about until she was 35 weeks along. The baby was delivered NATURALLY and weighed in at 14 pounds!!!
Maxxzandra Ford, a nurse, said she didn’t experience any morning sickness or weight gain and was surprised to discover that she was so far along when she was told about the pregnancy. She said when she ended up delivering the baby naturally because things progressed too quickly for a C-section.
12 Celebs Who Killed The Shoe Game At NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
13 photos Launch gallery
12 Celebs Who Killed The Shoe Game At NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
1. 12 Celebs Who Killed The NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet1 of 13
2. Chandra Wilson2 of 13
3. Demetrica McKinney3 of 13
4. Elise Neal4 of 13
5. Garcelle Beauvais5 of 13
6. Iman Hakim6 of 13
7. Lisa Wu7 of 13
8. Michel'le8 of 13
9. Naturi Naughton9 of 13
10. Taraji P. Henson10 of 13
11. Teyonah Parris11 of 13
12. Tracee Elliss Ross12 of 13
13. Wendy Raquel Robinson13 of 13
comments – add yours