Do We Believe It? Woman Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant; Baby Weighed 14 Pounds!

A Tampa mother recently gave birth to a baby that she didn’t know about until she was 35 weeks along. The baby was delivered NATURALLY and weighed in at 14 pounds!!!

Maxxzandra Ford, a nurse, said she didn’t experience any morning sickness or weight gain and was surprised to discover that she was so far along when she was told about the pregnancy. She said when she ended up delivering the baby naturally because things progressed too quickly for a C-section.

 

 

 

