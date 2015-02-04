CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

PM BUZZ: The Carters Are Moving; Diddy Wanted In Super Bowl Brawl & More

0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Moving To L.A.

beyonce, blue, jay z

The Carters are packing up and heading west. After losing the bid on their dream home, Beyonce and Jay Z are still actively searching for a home in the Los Angeles area.

Reportedly, they’ve already enrolled Blue Ivy into an upscale private school for a whooping $15,000/ year. Of course we can’t tell you the school because the last thing a toddler needs is crazy people showing up taking pictures. Or worse, try to kidnap Blue Ivy!

We’re almost certain the Carters will keep their Tribeca residence because that’s what rich people do. Our guess is the Carters are looking to escape New York’s cold winters. Take us with you!

UP NEXT: Diddy Wanted For Questioning After Super Bowl Brawl 

PM BUZZ: The Carters Are Moving; Diddy Wanted In Super Bowl Brawl & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce , jay-z

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 1 day ago
02.08.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 4 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close