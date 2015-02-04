PM BUZZ: The Carters Are Moving; Diddy Wanted In Super Bowl Brawl & More

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Moving To L.A.

The Carters are packing up and heading west. After losing the bid on their dream home, Beyonce and Jay Z are still actively searching for a home in the Los Angeles area.

Reportedly, they’ve already enrolled Blue Ivy into an upscale private school for a whooping $15,000/ year. Of course we can’t tell you the school because the last thing a toddler needs is crazy people showing up taking pictures. Or worse, try to kidnap Blue Ivy!

We’re almost certain the Carters will keep their Tribeca residence because that’s what rich people do. Our guess is the Carters are looking to escape New York’s cold winters. Take us with you!

