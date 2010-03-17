CLOSE
Mature Adults to Compete for Gold This Spring

On April 17-May 1, Durham Parks and Recreation will host the Durham Senior Games and SilverArts. Throughout the games, mature adults ages 55 and better will display their athletic and artistic abilities in a variety of Olympic-style events. The games will feature a wide range of athletic activities, including basketball, racquetball, archery, bowling, shuffleboard, track and field, and more.

The Games will commence on Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m. in an opening ceremony at the Hayti Heritage Center (804 Fayetteville Street). The Durham Senior Games Cheerleaders (Durham Divas) will perform and City officials, together with the community, will proclaim the start of the Games with a symbolic torch lighting. The opening ceremony will also feature the Silver Arts Showcase, an exhibit of paintings, photography, knitting, needlework, woodcarving and other handicrafts created by participating mature adults.

Interested mature adults must register by Monday, April 5 to participate. Applications are available online at www.DPRPlayMore.org, at DPR recreation and neighborhood centers, or by calling 919-354-2710.

