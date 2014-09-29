Singer Kem Announces “PROMISE TO LOVE” Tour

Two-time GRAMMY-Nominated Motown Recording Artist KEM has announced dates for his 2014 “PROMISE TO LOVE TOUR – Part 1,” with special guest, Joe and Kemistry Records artist, L Renee. KEM’s “PROMISE TO LOVE TOUR – Part 1” will hit 8 cities at concert halls this November, while his full U.S. Headlining “PROMISE TO LOVE TOUR” will launch in the Fall of 2015.
KEM’s galvanizing live performances have captivated audiences for years and have catapulted him into the ranks as one of music’s top touring acts. KEM promises to deliver an unforgettable experience to audiences that will include his classic hits such as “Love Calls,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Share My Life” and “Why Would You Stay,” along with new favorites from ‘PROMISE TO LOVE,’ including the dynamic lead single, “It’s You,” which spent four weeks at #1 on UAC charts, “Nobody” and the CD’s title track, “Promise To Love.”
PROMISE TO LOVE TOUR – Part 1” DATES:
Friday, November 14
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Broward Center
Saturday, November 15
Tampa, FL
Straz Center
Sunday, November 16
Augusta, GA
Bell Auditorium
Thursday, November 20
Charleston, SC
PAC
Friday, November 21
Charlotte, NC
Ovens Auditorium
Sunday, November 23
Greensboro, NC
Special Events Center
Friday, November 28
Philadelphia, PA
Liacouras Center
Saturday, November 29
Richmond, VA
Altria Theater (Landmark)