T.I. is one of the few rappers along with Nelly, Talib Kweli, Young Jeezy and J. Cole who have been vocal supporters of Justice for Mike Brown. In a song inspired by the tragedy, T.I. and vocalist Skylar Grey collaborate on a haunting song that details the pain of racial profiling and police brutality.
In the song, T.I. shares some of his own experiences including being a convicted felon. “We are a product of the environment you placed us in/ We didn’t do it, we just live through it” he raps. He also says that people cannot wait on the government for help and that they have to empower and help themselves.
Take a listen. Did T.I. hit the right tone with this song?
(Photo: PR Photos)
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
Celebs Who Break-Up to Make-Up
Celebs Who Break-Up to Make-Up
1. Teddy and Tina Campbell1 of 17
2. Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwayne Wade2 of 17
3. Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson3 of 17
4. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick4 of 17
5. Chris Brown and Karrueche5 of 17
6. Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower6 of 17
7. Diddy and Kim Porter7 of 17
8. Omar Epps and Keisha Spivey8 of 17
9. Snoop Dogg and Shante9 of 17
10. Rihanna and Chris Brown10 of 17
11. Fantasia Barrino and Antwaun Cook11 of 17
12. Laura Govan12 of 17
13. Kobe and Vanessa Bryant13 of 17
14. Rapper Fabolous and girlfriend Emily B14 of 17
15. Joseline and Stevie J15 of 17
16. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake16 of 17
17. Pink and Carey Hart17 of 17
T.I. Releases Tribute to Mike Brown: ‘New National Anthem’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com