T.I. Releases Tribute to Mike Brown: ‘New National Anthem’

T.I. is one of the few rappers along with Nelly, Talib Kweli, Young Jeezy and J. Cole who have been vocal supporters of Justice for Mike Brown. In a song inspired by the tragedy, T.I. and vocalist Skylar Grey collaborate on a haunting song that details the pain of racial profiling and police brutality.

In the song, T.I. shares some of his own experiences including being a convicted felon. “We are a product of the environment you placed us in/ We didn’t do it, we just live through it” he raps. He also says that people cannot wait on the government for help and that they have to empower and help themselves.

Take a listen. Did T.I. hit the right tone with this song?

 

T.I. Releases Tribute to Mike Brown: ‘New National Anthem’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Ferguson , michael brown , Missouri , New Music , T.I.

