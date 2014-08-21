T.I. is one of the few rappers along with Nelly, Talib Kweli, Young Jeezy and J. Cole who have been vocal supporters of Justice for Mike Brown. In a song inspired by the tragedy, T.I. and vocalist Skylar Grey collaborate on a haunting song that details the pain of racial profiling and police brutality.

In the song, T.I. shares some of his own experiences including being a convicted felon. “We are a product of the environment you placed us in/ We didn’t do it, we just live through it” he raps. He also says that people cannot wait on the government for help and that they have to empower and help themselves.

Take a listen. Did T.I. hit the right tone with this song?

(Photo: PR Photos)

T.I. Releases Tribute to Mike Brown: ‘New National Anthem’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com