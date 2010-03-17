CLOSE
Local
Home

Playboy shown on kids channels in the Triangle

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA: WTVD.COM

Some Time Warner Cable customers south of Raleigh got previews for Playboy programming on two kids’ channels for about two hours Tuesday morning.

 The cable company apologized for the mistake and blamed it on a technical problem. Time Warner Director of Communications Melissa Buscher told ABC11 a piece of equipment failed. It should have gone to a black screen and it didn’t.

Channel 552 “Kids On Demand” and Channel 555 “Preschool On Demand” were affected. Buscher said parents called in with concerns around 6:15 a.m. It took until about 8:15 to find the source of the problem and fix it.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close