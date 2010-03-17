Playboy shown on kids channels in the Triangle

VIA: WTVD.COM

Some Time Warner Cable customers south of Raleigh got previews for Playboy programming on two kids’ channels for about two hours Tuesday morning.

The cable company apologized for the mistake and blamed it on a technical problem. Time Warner Director of Communications Melissa Buscher told ABC11 a piece of equipment failed. It should have gone to a black screen and it didn’t.

Channel 552 “Kids On Demand” and Channel 555 “Preschool On Demand” were affected. Buscher said parents called in with concerns around 6:15 a.m. It took until about 8:15 to find the source of the problem and fix it.

FULL STORY

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: