CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

EDITOR’S PICK: Why DooBop.com Is A Beauty Junkie’s Dream

0 reads
Leave a comment

doo bop nyla nails IMG_1174

So this happened over the weekend and I’m kinda geeked about my DIY accomplishments. Looks fancy, huh! Thanks to my new go-to beauty e-commerce site, DooBop.com, it looks like I’ve spent a grip on my manicure.

MUST READ: DIY Hair: Keke Palmer’s Sleek & Sexy Hair From The 2014 BET Awards

DooBop.com is the latest and greatest when it comes to finding the right beauty product for your needs. Relaxed hair, curly hair, fair skin, dark skin it doesn’t matter…you can find everything! The creators of DooBop have done all the hard work for you and tested the products. They’ve even categorized them on their site so that you can easily shop your needs, wants and most importantly…your favorites.

doo bop nyla nails IMG_1176

 

Like anything for your nails! My favorite are these exclusive nail wraps designed by NCLA. They are super easy to apply and it literally only took me maybe…seven minutes. Eight if I count that moment I missed up my pinky finger and needed to reapply.

DooBop.com is the standout site for your summer beauty needs!

READ MORE: 

Most Women Wear The Wrong Size Bra – Are You One?

What Products Should You Use To Keep Grey Hair Shiny?

 

 

EDITOR’S PICK: Why DooBop.com Is A Beauty Junkie’s Dream was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

doobop nails , doobop review

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 6 hours ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 21 hours ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 23 hours ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day
Here Are The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Searches…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
R. Kelly Concerts Remain Top Seller In Germany!!!
 2 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close