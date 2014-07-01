EDITOR’S PICK: Why DooBop.com Is A Beauty Junkie’s Dream

So this happened over the weekend and I’m kinda geeked about my DIY accomplishments. Looks fancy, huh! Thanks to my new go-to beauty e-commerce site, DooBop.com, it looks like I’ve spent a grip on my manicure.

DooBop.com is the latest and greatest when it comes to finding the right beauty product for your needs. Relaxed hair, curly hair, fair skin, dark skin it doesn’t matter…you can find everything! The creators of DooBop have done all the hard work for you and tested the products. They’ve even categorized them on their site so that you can easily shop your needs, wants and most importantly…your favorites.

Like anything for your nails! My favorite are these exclusive nail wraps designed by NCLA. They are super easy to apply and it literally only took me maybe…seven minutes. Eight if I count that moment I missed up my pinky finger and needed to reapply.

DooBop.com is the standout site for your summer beauty needs!

