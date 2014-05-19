Why Is Kraft Recalling 1.2 Million Cases Of Cottage Cheese?

About 1.2 million cases of several brands of cottage cheese are being recalled by Kraft due to improper storage of product ingredients. The Northfield, IL company also said that failure to properly store ingredients might have created conditions that could lead to premature spoilage and food-borne illness.

Some ingredients used in Knudsen Cottage Cheese, Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese, Simply Kraft Cottage Cheese and Daily Chef Cottage Cheese were not stored in accordance with proper temperature standards at a Tulare, California, manufacturing facility.

