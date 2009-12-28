Work Begins On I-40 To Clear Rock Slide

Via: WRAL.Com

Today the North Carolina Department of Transportation will work around the clock, 24-hours a day, to drill holes for about 600 rock bolts, used to stabilize the precarious mountainside boulders. As you may remember, The rock slide closed down a section of I-40 near the Tennessee line.

Officials estimate the highway will reopen in March but say snow and ice could slow workers down, making conditions hazardous on steep and rocky terrain. The rock slide sent boulders as large as mobile homes tumbling onto the road.

