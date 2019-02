Beyonce hit the world by storm with her recent release of her album on itunes. One song in particular “Rocket,”sounds familiar kind of reminds you of D’Angleo’s “Untitled.” Through modern technology the two songs were re-mixed, and a word of caution this re-mix may cause a population explosion in 2014.

Lend your ears to this re-mix. Your thoughts?

