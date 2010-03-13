CLOSE
National
Home

D.C. Woman Named Head Coach Of Varsity Football Team

0 reads
Leave a comment

From CNN:

A high school in Washington, D.C., on Friday named a former women’s professional football player as its head varsity football coach, a move that a national women’s sports advocacy group calls historic.

Natalie Randolph, 29, a science teacher at Calvin Coolidge Senior High School, was introduced as the school’s head football coach Friday in a press conference.

Text continues after gallery …

“We needed to find the best leader, role model, coordinator and instructor for our young men,” Coolidge principal Thelma Jarrett said. “Natalie passed our first test — she’s proven herself as a great organizer, a leader who is knowledgeable about the sport as a player and a coach.”

Students and faculty, along with Randolph’s loved ones and former D.C. Diva teammates were on hand for the announcement as Mayor Adrian Fenty decreed March 12, 2010, “Natalie Randolph Day” in Washington.

Click here to read more.

RELATED STORIES

First Black Woman N.J. Attorney General To Be Sworn In Today

Black Woman Is Army’s First Female Top Drill Sergeant

high school , Sports

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 3 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close