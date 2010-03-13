D.C. Woman Named Head Coach Of Varsity Football Team

From CNN:

A high school in Washington, D.C., on Friday named a former women’s professional football player as its head varsity football coach, a move that a national women’s sports advocacy group calls historic.

Natalie Randolph, 29, a science teacher at Calvin Coolidge Senior High School, was introduced as the school’s head football coach Friday in a press conference.

“We needed to find the best leader, role model, coordinator and instructor for our young men,” Coolidge principal Thelma Jarrett said. “Natalie passed our first test — she’s proven herself as a great organizer, a leader who is knowledgeable about the sport as a player and a coach.”

Students and faculty, along with Randolph’s loved ones and former D.C. Diva teammates were on hand for the announcement as Mayor Adrian Fenty decreed March 12, 2010, “Natalie Randolph Day” in Washington.

