Local
PD Investigate Shooting Near Durham Co. Courthouse

VIA: WNCN.COM

Durham Police are investigating what appears to be a drive-by shooting near the County Courthouse.

Police were called to 100 block of E. Parrish Street around 11 a.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting.

The male victim reported that shots were fired from a gold-colored vehicle with tinted windows. The victim suffered wounds to his foot and was taken to Duke Hospital. Officials say his wounds appear to be non-life threatening.

Police say they believe the shooting appears to be related to an argument.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Investigator A.C. Rogers at 560-4935, ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at 683-1200.

