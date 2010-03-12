CLOSE
iPad pre-orders start today

VIA: CNN.COM

The “magical and revolutionary” moment is finally here. Apple is allowing fans the opportunity to pre-order the new iPad starting today.

In preparation for the onslaught, the Apple Store was down early Friday with a yellow sticky pad saying, “We’ll be back soon.” The store since has reopened and are now taking pre-orders for Apple’s latest creation.

Even though you can order today, the iPad won’t be in the customer’s hands until April 3rd. Our partners at Mashable say “this moment is exciting because from now on, Apple (and, hopefully, the media) will have some idea how well this thing actually sells.”

Will you be one of the first to order? Are you going to wait? Or do you even want to get an iPad anyway?

