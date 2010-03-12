CLOSE
Hundreds line up for free dental clinic

VIA: WTVD.COM

Volunteer teamed up for the largest free adult clinic in state history to treat those who can’t afford dental care.

The Missions of Mercy clinic, sponsored by the N.C. Dental Society, began Friday and will wrap-up Saturday. Clinic hours are from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Durham National Guard Armory on Stadium Drive.

Patients are treated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Patients will receive examinations, x-rays, cleanings, restorations and extractions for free. They also will be offered oral health education.

Clinic officials told ABC11 Eyewitness News they had to cut off the line at 7 a.m. Friday. At least 1,000 people had lined up beginning Thursday night.

Doctors agreed to see 650 patients Friday. That’s at least 100 more patients than they thought they would treat on the first day. The two-day clinic is staffed by as many as 80 volunteer dentists and 400 volunteers from the local community.

To be eligible for treatment, adult patients must be 18 years old and may not earn more than 200 percent of the national poverty level annually.




