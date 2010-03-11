Dan Rather Apologizes for ‘Watermelons’ Comment

VIA: FOXNEWS.COM

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather apologized for his choice of words on Sunday’s Chris Matthews Show when he used an analogy of selling watermelons on the side of the road to describe President Obama and healthcare.

Speaking on the GOP’s expected strategy against Democrats in elections this fall, Rather said Republicans would describe President Obama as “a nice person … very articulate” but an ineffective leader who “couldn’t sell watermelons if you gave him the state troopers to flag down the traffic.”

On Wednesday, Rather apologized in an article he posted on HuffingtonPost.com.

