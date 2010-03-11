Gas Station Fuel Mix-Up Causes Problems

VIA: WRAL.COM

A mix-up at a Raleigh gas station caused some customers to put the wrong fuel in their cars Wednesday evening.

A worker at the Shell gas station at 6801 Glenwood Ave. said a supplier put diesel fuel into tanks meant for regular unleaded.

The worker said four drivers put the wrong fuel in their cars before the problem was detected.

One customer said his car stalled out as he tried to leave the gas station. He said he knew something was wrong and alerted the Shell worker.

The fuel supplier fixed the problem and cleared the gas lines.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: