Housewife NeNe Leakes’ Son Arrested

ATLANTA (MyFOX ATLANTA) – The son of a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member is in real trouble with the law. Twenty-year-old Bryson Bryant was arrested Sunday while visiting an inmate at the Gwinnett County jail.

Authorities reportedly found marijuana on Bryant while arresting him for failing to appear in court for a traffic violation.

Bryant was released Wednesday after posting bond.

Bryant is the son of the NeNe Leakes, a cast member on the hit Bravo TV show.

Leakes released a statement saying that she was disappointed in her son’s actions and will deal with the matter privately.