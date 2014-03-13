CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Janelle Monae To Appear At The 20th WEM Expo On Saturday

0 reads
Leave a comment

j monae 3

Janelle Monae is definitely making a name for herself in the music industry. Her sophomore album Electric Lady is in stores and she had the opportunity to work with Miguel, Solange Knowles and even the legendary Prince on her album. She’s a talented artist way before her time, could she be an Android from the future?

Monae will make an appearance at the 20th WEM Expo, Saturday March 15, at the PNC Arena. For Tickets.

Check out Janelle Monae interview recorded last year.

Interview with Janelle Monae

Check out the video for “Queen” featuring Erykah Badu.

Erykah Badu , funk , Janelle Monae , producer , Psychedelic Soul , Queen , r&b , singer-songwriter , WEM 2014

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 6 hours ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 21 hours ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 23 hours ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day
Here Are The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Searches…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
R. Kelly Concerts Remain Top Seller In Germany!!!
 2 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close