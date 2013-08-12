Is The Church Taking It Too Far?



First, Pastor Wills from Winston Salem was fired for attending a Rick Ross Concert. Now, Pastor Jamal Bryant was recently put on blast for tweeting about taking his 16-year-old daughter to see Beyoncé in concert. Some believe that he’s just wrong for even going and that it sets a bad example for his church members. Some believe as a Christian leader he made a really bad decision. Others point to the allegation that Beyonce is a “devil worshipper” as reason why he should not have attended the concert.

Is the church taking this too far? Your thoughts.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: