CLOSE
Local
Home

Child Falls From Apartment Window in Cary

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA: WRAL.COM

A 2-year-old boy was injured after falling from the second-floor of an apartment building in Cary on Tuesday afternoon, according to town officials.

Authorities said the child was jumping on a sofa when he fell through the screen door and out of an apartment window at 1011 Village Greenway. He fell head-first 14 feet onto the concrete patio of a lower apartment.

The boy suffered facial and head trauma and was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Adults were home at the time the boy fell, town officials said.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 4 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close