Child Falls From Apartment Window in Cary

VIA: WRAL.COM

A 2-year-old boy was injured after falling from the second-floor of an apartment building in Cary on Tuesday afternoon, according to town officials.

Authorities said the child was jumping on a sofa when he fell through the screen door and out of an apartment window at 1011 Village Greenway. He fell head-first 14 feet onto the concrete patio of a lower apartment.

The boy suffered facial and head trauma and was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

Adults were home at the time the boy fell, town officials said.

