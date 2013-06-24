CLOSE
Blues Legend & Hall Of Fame Artist Bobby “Blue” Bland Dies In Memphis At Age 83

A sad day for Music Lovers who know the legend of Bobby ” Blue ” Bland, as news of his death travels across the nation. The Blues icon was 83 years old and was one of America’s storied recording artists who charted almost 40 times on Billboard’s Black Singles charts. His music, his presence, and his legacy will certainly live on forever. Rest in Peace Bobby ” Blue ” Bland……

Blues Legend & Hall Of Fame Artist Bobby “Blue” Bland Dies In Memphis At Age 83 was originally published on kissrichmond.com

