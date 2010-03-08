CLOSE
Monique wins Oscar for “Precious”!

*Mo’Nique won the best supporting actress Oscar on Sunday for her role as an abusive mother in “Precious,” claiming her first Academy Award.

The actress had been considered the favorite to win, having racked up a slew of critics’ choice, festival and guild awards for her role in the independent film.

Her chilling portrayal of Mary, a verbally, physically and sexually abusive mother to the title character, had an intensity unmatched by any of the other nominees, who were Penelope Cruz in “Nine,” Maggie Gyllenhaal in “Crazy Heart,” and Vera Farmiga and Anna Kendrick in “Up in the Air.”

Mo’Nique accepted her statuette to a standing ovation. Check out her acceptance speech..

