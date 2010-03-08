BREAKING: Shooting Reported At Dallas Bank

From MSNBC:

DALLAS – Shots were fired inside a Dallas bank and several people might have been wounded, local media reported Monday as police and ambulances raced to the scene.

KTVT said Dallas Fire-Rescue reported that at least three individuals were shot. One of them, the alleged gunman, was hospitalized “with a gunshot wound to the head,” KTVT said. The conditions of the three were not immediately known.

The shooting was first reported shortly before 11 a.m. at the United Texas Bank branch inside a building next to Medical City Dallas Hospital.

