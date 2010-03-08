CLOSE
National
Home

BREAKING: Shooting Reported At Dallas Bank

0 reads
Leave a comment

From MSNBC:

DALLAS – Shots were fired inside a Dallas bank and several people might have been wounded, local media reported Monday as police and ambulances raced to the scene.

KTVT said Dallas Fire-Rescue reported that at least three individuals were shot. One of them, the alleged gunman, was hospitalized “with a gunshot wound to the head,” KTVT said. The conditions of the three were not immediately known.

Text continues after gallery …

The shooting was first reported shortly before 11 a.m. at the United Texas Bank branch inside a building next to Medical City Dallas Hospital.

Click here to read more.

RELATED STORIES

Relatives Blame Houston Police Shooting on Racial Profiling

Shooting Victim: My Love Handles Saved My Life

shootings , Texas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 5 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 6 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 7 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 8 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 9 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 1 day ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close