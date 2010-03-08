Update: Rev. Run And Wife Justine Will Appear At W.E. 2010!

Rev. Run and Justine will join us on the main stage during Women’s Empowerment for “Black Men Revealed.” Women’s Empowerment 2010 will be held on March 20, 2010 at the R.B.C. Center! Tickets are still available! CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

ABOUT REV. RUN

JOSEPH “REVERND RUN” SIMMONS is a pioneering musician, an accomplished author, fashion mogul, and the star of MTV’s hit reality television show Run’s House. His career started of when he and two other members’ formed the group Run DMC. Run DMC has often been attributed a “the group” that put hip hop on the musical map. In addition to his trademark Addias kicks, black sweat-suits, and gold chains, Simmons has become more than a rapper, MC, or lyricist but also known as an international icon. With God in his life, he has become a man of faith and an inspiration for his and his children’s generations. As a devoted husband and a loving father to six beautiful children, he has really found his bliss. Simmons looks forward to continuing to touch people world wide through written works, music, fashion, and television endeavors.

ABOUT JUSTINE

JUSTINE SIMMONS, star of MTV’s hit reality show Run’s House, is an accomplished author, jewelry designer, philanthropist, and most of all a loving wife and mother. Justine released her children’s book, God Can You Hear Me, in 2007. Since the books release, it has graced thousands of readers with its sweet and powerful messages. In 2008 she and her husband, Rev. Run released a literary collaboration titled Take Back Your Family. Her new jewelry collection, called Brown Sugar, recently made its debut on HSN. Her devotion to various charity endeavors such as Safe Horizon further showcases the enormous capacity for caring and kindness that she is so renowned for.

