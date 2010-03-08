Company expanding, hiring hundreds in Raleigh

VIA: WTVD.COM

Affiliated Computer Services, a Xerox Company, announced Monday it is hiring 280 people to work at its Raleigh call center. The company says it is expanding its workforce and needs new employees to handle the growth.

ACS employs 3,250 people in North Carolina, including 1,100 in Raleigh. Applicants are encouraged to apply on-line at http://www.acs-inc.com, but walk-in applications will also be accepted at ACS’ facility at 2641 Sumner Blvd. in Raleigh. Those interested in applying can also call (919) 424-9076 during regular business hours.

