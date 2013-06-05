CLOSE
UPDATED 6/5/13, 4:19 p.m. EST: An unnamed woman has died as a result of the Philadelphia Center City building collapse. Officials have removed 14 people from the rubble. According to eyewitnesses, the building rumbled just before it collapsed.

Listen to another eyewitness describe the rumbling here:

UPDATED 6/5/13, 12:47 p.m. EST: Authorities are calling the Center City building collapse an “industrial accident,” according to CNN.

Watch an eyewitness discuss the Philly building collapse here:

Reports indicate that at least 12 people have been hospitalized and are in stable condition.

________________________________________________________

PHILADELPHIA — Emergency crews are at the scene of a building collapse in Philadelphia, and the fire commissioner says as many as eight to 10 people were believed trapped in the rubble.

Fire Commissioner Lloyd Ayers says dozens of paramedics and fire crews are on the scene working to find those trapped. WPVI-TV reports that at least five people have been taken to hospitals.

The collapse involved a Salvation Army corner thrift store and a four-story building next door with a sandwich shop on the first floor. It’s not clear whether any other adjacent buildings were damaged.

There is no word on exactly what caused the collapse.

Watch news coverage of the Center City building collapse here:

The accident happened at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on the western edge of downtown, between the city’s business district and its main train station. A building on the block has been under construction.

Pa. Building Collapses, 1 Woman Dead was originally published on newsone.com

