Free Seminar In Durham For Small Business Owners

What: “Accounting for Small Businesses” – Seminar #6 in a Workshop Series for Small Businesses

Who: City of Durham Equal Opportunity and Equity Assurance Department

When: Thursday, June 20, 2013, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, 101 City Hall Plaza, 1st Floor, Durham, N.C. 27701

Fast Facts:

· To better enable small businesses to streamline their finances, this seminar will cover fiscal management and operations. Topics to be covered include understanding financial statements and how to use the information to manage the business, bookkeeping, and other business recordkeeping.

· The seminar will be conducted by Mary Speight, assistant regional director for the Small Business and Technology Development Center at North Carolina Central University.

· This free seminar is open to all small business owners and entrepreneurs from Durham as well as surrounding communities. This is the final seminar in the fiscal year 2012-2013 series.

· This seminar series was developed by the City’s Equal Opportunity and Equity Assurance Department to provide technical assistance services to local, small businesses for this fiscal year.

· Participants are asked to pre-register by visiting http://DurhamNC.gov/ich/as/eoea/Pages/training_request.aspx or by contacting Senior Equal Opportunity/Equity Assurance Specialist Vincent Wingate by email at Vincent.Wingate@DurhamNC.gov or by calling (919) 560-4180, extension 17241.

· For more information on the Workshop Series for Small Businesses, visit http://durhamnc.gov/ich/as/eoea/Documents/small_business_class_schedule_12_13.pdf.