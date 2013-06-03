CLOSE
Happy “Full” Day, Take in Some “PeaceFul”, Check Out the “Clo-ism” For the Day

This is a great day to be alive so why not live out a “full” day. Make it a restFul, peaceFul, delightFul, insightFul, wonderFul, playFul, and joyFul day. Are you up for the challenge? Live life to the full until it overflows.

This is my “Clo-ism” for the day and I’m sticking to it….Miss Community Clooovia

Happy “Full” Day, Take in Some “PeaceFul”, Check Out the “Clo-ism” For the Day was originally published on kissrichmond.com

