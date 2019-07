On Saturday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m., Durham Parks and Recreation will sponsor two Egg Hunts for children ages 12 and under. There will be fun, prizes and more. The events are free, open to the public and will take place at the Irwin R. Holmes, Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills (2000 S. Alston Avenue) and West Point on the Eno (5101 N. Roxboro Road).

For more information call 919-560-4355.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: