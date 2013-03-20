Coach Felicia To Speak At Women’s Empowerment 2013 Seminar

Certified Empowerment Coach™ Felicia T. Scott was recently selected from over a thousand speakers, to become eWomenNetwork’s first “North America’s Next Greatest Speaker.” Touted as one of “today’s leading motivational speakers” by ESSENCE magazine, she partners with entrepreneurs and professionals to “Turn their Worth into Wealth” as she shows them how to…DISCOVER their WORTH, DO their WORK and DEFINE their WEALTH.

I believe that many women don’t have the lives, careers and relationships we want because we sell ourselves short. We spend more time talking ourselves out of what we want, rather than accepting the greatness within us. I help people discover their worth—so they can boldly ask for what they want, develop strategies to work towards it and define their happiness on their own terms!

In her ten-plus years working with Fortune 500 executives, business leaders and entrepreneurs she has helped thousands through her speaking, coaching and writing to move forward and realize their potential for impact and success. She has been invited to share her message across various media platforms, including Dallas Morning News, The Miami Herald, ESSENCE, Heart & Soul, Today’s Black Woman, WFAA TV’s “Good Morning Texas,” BET, WABC-TV ‘s “Here and Now” and more.

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: