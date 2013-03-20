CLOSE
Abeni El-Amin To Offer Fitness Tips During Women’s Empowerment 2013 Seminar

You have reached the pinnacle of success, yet your workout schedule is off track. You don’t have a lot of time and your work-life balance does not include daily exercise, but if you want to shape up you must face the reality that you are going to have amp up your exercise regiment to drop the weight that inches on the body over time.

Fitness guru Abeni El-Amin has developed a program that anyone can do in 15 minutes. By moving through the circuit designed, you will quickly burn calories, sculpt muscles and feel the way that is only possible by the increase of naturally occurring endorphins in the body.

She will show you how at Women’s Empowerment 2013.

