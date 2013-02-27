CLOSE
NC State’s Zach Allen One of the Combine’s Top Performers

Allen was a two time all-state left tackle at Tift County High School. He also fared quite well in the post season, as he played in the Georgia North/South All-Star Classic and earned MVP honors at the Nike Training Camp in Athens, Georgia.

In 2008, Allen took a redshirt, but still contributed for the scout team, and was named the offensive scout team player-of-the-week for the Florida State game. The following year, Allen saw time at both guard and tackle in 11 games. He logged a season high of 35 snaps against Murray State. In 2010, Allen moved into a starting role at right guard. He started all 13 games, and only allowed three sacks on the year. Allen bettered this feat in 2011, by only allowing two sacks in the 13 starts he recorded. This past season, Allen had recorded five starts before a foot injury forced him to miss the rest of the year.

