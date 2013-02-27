CLOSE
Local
Home

NC Kids May Get To Learn Cursive In School

0 reads
Leave a comment

A bill requiring state wide instruction of cursive writing in the classroom has been sent to the education committee for debate.

Some state representatives want cursive handwriting to not be taken out of our public schools.

“Research says, and my research says that if they have cursive first, then it is easier the manuscript printing. But right now I think they are teaching printing and then deciding whether or not they will teach cursive,” said Rep. Pat Hurley (R).

The Back to Basics Bill sponsored by Hurley states that all public schools would be required to teach cursive hand writing as well as memorize multiplication tables.

Hurley said this will keep students engaged and connected in the classroom.

“They say it helps with your motor skills, it helps with brain activity, and its supposedly a really good thing,” he said.

Cumberland County school Superintendent Frank Till said school leaders look at the big picture each day. They want every child to be career and college ready and if looking at the instruction of cursive hand writing will improve that, then they will do it.

“I am a person that believes that we in fact should have some skills writing notes, that everything cannot be an email. But how much time we spend on that compared to the other basics is a legitimate question that we will deal with as superintendents,” said Till.

Hurley feels with technology and keeping our students up to date with the newest and latest things, we must also not lose sight of our history.

“I feel like its important that our school systems teach it because its connection, staying connected with your past,” he said.

The bill has been assigned to the education committee and is awaiting debate there.

– See more at: http://triangle.news14.com/content/local_news/690109/back-to-basics-bill-to-promote-cursive-hand-writing-in-public-schools#sthash.puaky7Cv.dpuf

Back To Basics , Cursive , schools

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 11 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 13 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 15 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 15 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 16 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close