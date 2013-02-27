NC Kids May Get To Learn Cursive In School

A bill requiring state wide instruction of cursive writing in the classroom has been sent to the education committee for debate.

Some state representatives want cursive handwriting to not be taken out of our public schools.

“Research says, and my research says that if they have cursive first, then it is easier the manuscript printing. But right now I think they are teaching printing and then deciding whether or not they will teach cursive,” said Rep. Pat Hurley (R).

The Back to Basics Bill sponsored by Hurley states that all public schools would be required to teach cursive hand writing as well as memorize multiplication tables.

Hurley said this will keep students engaged and connected in the classroom.

“They say it helps with your motor skills, it helps with brain activity, and its supposedly a really good thing,” he said.

Cumberland County school Superintendent Frank Till said school leaders look at the big picture each day. They want every child to be career and college ready and if looking at the instruction of cursive hand writing will improve that, then they will do it.

“I am a person that believes that we in fact should have some skills writing notes, that everything cannot be an email. But how much time we spend on that compared to the other basics is a legitimate question that we will deal with as superintendents,” said Till.

Hurley feels with technology and keeping our students up to date with the newest and latest things, we must also not lose sight of our history.

“I feel like its important that our school systems teach it because its connection, staying connected with your past,” he said.

The bill has been assigned to the education committee and is awaiting debate there.

