Fashionistas Audition For Women’s Empowerment Fashion Show [AUDIO]

Thousands showed up Sunday, dressed to impress, for a shot at walking down the catwalk during the 19th Annual Women’s Empowerment Fashion Show at the PNC Arena on March 23.

The auditions were managed by Tim Johnson Production’s. The company has partnered with Radio One again this year. Johnson, who is known for working with the who’s who in the fashion industry, says this year’s event will be better than ever before.

Everyone who auditioned will be contacted via email by 5:00pm on Wednesday, February 27.  If you do not receive an email, it’s because the email address on file for you is invalid.  If you have any questions please email Tim Johnson at timjohnsonproductions@gmail.com. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!  We look forward to seeing you at the next Radio One – Tim Johnson Production.

